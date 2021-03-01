iPhone 13 Pro Rumored To Offer 1TB Option And Apple Could Make A Big Play With LiDAR





Apple made the significant shift to 5G wireless with its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro product families in late 2020. The rumor mill is still churning up fresh fodder on the incoming iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro successors with two new incoming features.

The latest salvo comes from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who claims that all iPhone 13 models will come with LiDAR. In today's current-generation smartphones, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max get LiDAR. LiDAR can be used for augmented reality applications and enhancing photography (it can enable faster focusing in low-light conditions). LiDAR can also be used to improve portrait shots taken at night.

Apple is looking to democratize LiDAR with this next generation so that all its smartphones will utilize whatever it has in store for augmented reality applications.





The other big revelation coming from Ives (via MacRumors) is that the maximum amount of storage on the iPhone 13 Pro will double from 512GB to 1TB. The 1TB capacity will come in handy given that Apple is placing a heavy emphasis on its ProRAW file format with the current-generation iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While Apple introduced the HEIF imaging format to maintain quality while reducing file sizes compared to JPEGs, ProRAW results in file sizes that are roughly ten times larger. Having 1TB of storage space immensely benefits photographers, especially when you consider that Apple doesn't support expandable storage (and probably never will) on its iPhones.

If Apple doesn't kill its slow-selling 5.4-inch form-factor found on the iPhone 12 mini, we should expect to see the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Max. Apple will likely adopt a new A15 Bionic SoC based on an enhanced 5nm process node with the usual year-over-year performance/efficiency improvements and a newer Qualcomm X60 5G modem to replace the Snapdragon X55 found in the current iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro family.

There have also been rumors that Apple will add an in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor to complement Face ID (to aid in our COVID-19 masked society) along with a 120Hz ProMotion display for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.