Apple iPhone 12 Launch Delay Seemingly Confirmed By Chip Supplier Broadcom





Apple's iPhone 12 family is perhaps the most highly anticipated smartphone launch of 2020. Apple typically announces its new iPhones in early September, and launches them by the end of the month (with a few exceptions). However, the COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly lengthened the gestation period of the new smartphones, leading to a delay in public availability for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

We've previously heard rumors about the launch delay, and that has seemingly been confirmed this week by Apple supplier Broadcom. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan stated this that one of its customers, a "large North American mobile phone" company, was experiencing a "major product cycle delay". Given its customers based in North America and his phrasing, this is most likely a reference to Apple according to Bloomberg.





"This year, we do not expect to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter," Tan continued when discussing wireless revenue. "So accordingly, we expect, our wireless revenue in Q3 will be down sequentially."

According to previous reporting, iPhone 12 production has been delayed by as much as a month. The WSJ said back in April that Apple typically ramps new iPhone production in July, but that production has been pushed to August for this year.





It's highly likely that Apple could still announce its new iPhones in early September, but not make them widely available until October or later. However, if overall availability is going to be pushed back by a month, it may be wise for Apple to hold its big keynote event in late September to shorten the window between announcement and release.

The iPhone 12 family is expected to consist of four models, all with 5nm A14 Bionic processors, 5G connectivity, and OLED display panels. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, along with a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latter two are expected to flex their flagship status with 120Hz displays, triple cameras and a LiDAR sensor. If previous rumors are accurate, the base iPhone 12 could be priced at a relatively low $649.