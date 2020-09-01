Apple’s Fall iPhone 12 Event To Include iPad Air 4, Two New Apple Watch Models And More





Apple’s upcoming fall keynote will no doubt be headlined by the iPhone 12 family of smartphones, which have been highly anticipated by consumers. These will mark the first iPhones to include 5G connectivity, and will incorporate an all-new design language for the first time since the iPhone X bowed in 2017.

However, the new iPhones will be joined by a few other fresh additions to the family including new iPads and new Apple Watch models. We’ll be discussing what to expect from all of these product families below:

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Will Usher In 5G For Apple

As we stated above, the iPhone 12 family will come standard with 5G connectivity, which is being provided – reportedly – by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Apple entered into a multi-year contract with Qualcomm in 2019 to secure modems for its future iPhones and iPads. Apple will likely be relying solely on Qualcomm for its 5G modem needs until it can get is own in-house 5G modem operational.





There will reportedly be a total of four models available to the public, consisting of the following:

iPhone 12 : 5.4-inch display, dual cameras, aluminum chassis

: 5.4-inch display, dual cameras, aluminum chassis iPhone 12 Max : 6.1-inch display, dual cameras, aluminum chassis

: 6.1-inch display, dual cameras, aluminum chassis iPhone 12 Pro : 6.1-inch display, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis

: 6.1-inch display, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis

All of the phones will include OLED display panels for the first time (the previous iPhone XR and iPhone 11 used LCD displays), while a 5nm A14 Bionic SoC manufactured by TSMC will be running the show. The A14 Bionic should offer some impressive gains with respect to performance and efficiency over the outgoing A13 Bionic.

Previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone 12 family could start as low as $649 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which is $50 less than the current iPhone 11.

iPad Air 4 Will Take Design Cues From The iPad Pro

We got our first look at the new iPad Air 4 last week, and by all accounts, it looks quite a bit like the iPad Pro. It carries the same squared-off corners and minimal bezels. According to leaked documentation, it even ditches the proprietary Lightning port for USB-C, as found on the iPad Pro.





What the iPad Air 4 won’t get from its bigger brother, however, is Face ID support according to reports. Instead, the mid-range tablet will offer Touch ID that is incorporated into the top-mounted power button. This would be a first for Apple, but is likely the only option that the company had without resorting to a costly camera setup for Face ID.

The iPad Air 4 is expected to use the current-generation A13 Bionic SoC and will feature an Apple Smart Connector for attaching accessories (i.e. keyboards).

Apple Watch Series 6 To Be Split Into Two Distinct Families

Apple is rumored to launch two Apple Watch families this year alongside the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. The first, which will likely be called the Apple Watch Series 6, will be a direct follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 5. The Series 6 is widely rumored to adopt a blood oxygen sensor and the usual yearly bump in SoC performance.





There will also reportedly be an unnamed entry-level model that will serve as a direct replacement for the long-serving Apple Watch Series 3, which currently retails for $199. This particular model is expected to gain features like Fall Detection and a faster SoC than what’s available in the Series 3, but would lack the blood oxygen sensor found in the Series 6.

What Else Does Apple Have On Deck?

There are several other products that Apple could announces this fall, including over-the-ear Apple-branded wireless headphones. The headphones are reportedly called the AirPods Studio, and could come with a hefty price tag. There have also been various reports that Apple may offer updates for the standard AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Finally, we know that Apple has been working on AirTags Bluetooth trackers (think Tile), which could be used to keep track of just about anything. References to AirTags have been found in iOS, and reportedly carry the internal codename B389.