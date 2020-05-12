Apple AirPods Studio Headphones Rumored To Debut Neck Detection, Audio Channel Routing, And More





Apple definitely had a hit on its hands when it launched the original AirPods alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016. The now iconic earbuds have become fashionable for iPhone users, and were slightly updated with a second-generation release, and improved even further with the AirPods Pro

Now, it looks like Apple is looking to bring that same experience with AirPods Studio. Rather than taking on an in-ear "buds" form-factor, the AirPods Studio will be over-the-ear cans like Apple's popular Beats-branded headphones. According to previously leaked glyphs in the iOS 14 beta, the AirPods Studio will be available in both black and white, unlike the AirPods/AirPods Pro which are only available in white.

New information coming from 9to5Mac suggests that the AirPods Studio will come with what's called "neck detection". Similar in practice to how AirPods ear detection will pause your music when you take them out of your ear, the AirPods Studio will pause music when you remove them from your ears and rest them on the back of your neck.

A more complex feature involves how left and right audio channels are handled, with 9to5Mac writing:

Another new sensor will be able to detect left and right ears to automatically route the audio channels. That means there’s likely no right or wrong side to use AirPods Studio, whereas current headphones have fixed left and right channels.

The AirPods Studio are expected to be priced north of the AirPods Studio, and will bring unique features (to the AirPods family) including equalizer settings. They will also come with features already found on the AirPods Pro like active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

It's reported that the AirPods Studio will launch alongside the new iPhone 12 family later this year, and will allegedly be priced at $349.