Apple To Flip The Script With A Foldable iPhone And MacBook In 2025
There's heavy buzz from a reliable source claiming that Apple will begin mass produce a 20.3-inch foldable device later next year, followed by a foldable iPhone in 2026. We believe the former will be a flagship MacBook (or even iPad) of some kind, but regardless of how you look at it, these release schedules seem highly aggressive even if rumors of Apple foldables have been floating around for quite some time now.
Jeff Pu, an analyst from Haitong International Securities sent a report to clients stating, among other things, that an Apple 20.3-inch folding device is coming later this year, while a foldable iPhone is slated for 2026. The larger device is expected to be a MacBook, which pairs with a prior story we covered over another report from TF International analyst Kuo Ming Chi who stated that a 20-inch foldable MacBook was under development.
If anything, Pu's report adds to the growing number of analysts and journalists who are unanimously saying that Apple foldables are impending. Bloomberg's Chief Correspondent for Apple, Mark Gurman, has said that Apple is “exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid," while Ross Young—Display Supply Chain Consultant CEO—has mentioned that a 20-inch Apple foldable will come either in 2026 or 2027.
According to Pu, Cupertino is exploring two display sizes for the foldable iPhones, either 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch. For some reason, rumored photos/renders published on some news outlets are leading readers to believe that this folding iPhone will be a flip phone, but those screen sizes make absolutely no sense except on a folding phone like the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold. For reference, internal screen sizes of current flip phones are below the 7-inch range (6.7-inches for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, 6.8-inches for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, and 6.9-inches on the Moto Razr).
As mentioned before, the 2025 and 2026 release schedule for the Apple foldables look awfully aggressive, even if they're just rumors at this point. Nonetheless, we're sure Apple is itching to get into the game and (with the MacBook/iPad foldable, especially) possibly make a unique mark for itself, for better or for worse.