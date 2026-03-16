Apple Doubles Down On Liquid Glass UI While AI And Siri Run Into Snags
Much to many users’ frustration, Liquid Glass is going to be sticking around for some years to come. Apple has invested significant resources into its development, as it’s a project that spans back several years to the development of visionOS, which initially debuted with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Even with the recent departures of key figures—including human interface chief Alan Dye who joined competitor Meta with several other designers in tow—Apple won’t be moving away from Liquid Glass. That’s because the company has been leaning on the new interface as a way of distracting from its less than stellar Siri rollout, with Gurman saying, "Apple was able to refocus customers’ attention away from AI with the buzzy new offering."
Not all hope is lost though, Liquid Glass haters. One of the planned features that never made it into the latest OS releases was a systemwide slider that would give users full control over the glass effect. As Apple focuses on improving the quality of its software, there’s a chance that this potential feature manages to find its way into iOS 27 and/or macOS 27.
It’s a win Apple needs if it wants to keep the distraction from Siri going, because its developers are still struggling to get the digital assistant up to par. It’s bad enough that the company has delayed its long-rumored smart home hub, which is described as a “square 7-inch iPad that can be affixed to a half-dome-shaped speaker or onto a wall.” This device was supposed to launch earlier this month, but likely won’t be seeing an unveiling until later this year, if even that.