Apple Sticks A Fork In MacBook Pro's 'Revolutionary' Touch Bar
Apple has given its ‘Revolutionary’ Touch Bar its walking papers. The iconic Touch Bar debuted to much hype on the 13-inch MacBook Pro during the company’s 25th anniversary of Apple’s first notebook.
During Apple’s Scary Fast event on Monday, the company unveiled its new M3 lineup of chips. It then announced the release of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the new M3 but made no mention of the iconic 13-inch with a Touch Bar. This has led many to speculate that Apple has decided to move away from the 13-inch model, and thus away from its once innovative Touch Bar.
At the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing described the innovation as an “all-new generation of MacBook Pro” and the company’s “biggest leap forward yet.” The “groundbreaking” Touch Bar was part of Apple’s way of making the “most advanced notebook ever made.” But now, it seems that perhaps the Touch Bar was a bit too far ahead of its time and is now being put to rest.
The Touch Bar gave users the ability to have controls at their fingertips. It provided quick access to apps like Mail, Finder, Calendar, Numbers, Final Cut Pro X, and more. It was meant to give professionals the MacBook Pro was geared toward an easier path to finishing projects. An example would be a video editor using the Touch Bar to easily edit images or scrub through videos in Photo.
A few developers, such as Adobe and Pixelmator, provided third-party apps that worked in unison with the Touch Bar. However, it did not garner enough attention from other developers to give the innovation the legs it needed to keep standing. Perhaps this is why Apple has seemingly decided to send the Touch Bar to an early grave.