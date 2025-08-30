CATEGORIES
Labor Day Apple Deals Bring The Lowest Prices Ever On MacBook Air And More

by Paul LillySaturday, August 30, 2025, 09:44 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Air being shoved into a bag.
Labor Day weekend is here, and while this might be dating myself, but back in my day this meant a new school year was about to begin. These days? The school year typically starts in mid-August. Either way, we're in the midst of the back-to-school shopping season, and you can still snag the latest-generation Apple MacBook Air for its lowest price ever.

We've highlighted this deal in the recent past and it bears repeating—the 2025 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch model) is on sale for $799 at Amazon (20% off). This is the latest model and it's built around Apple's custom M4 chip, which is a highly efficient slice of silicon based on Arm's IP.

As configured in this laptop, the M4 chip features a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. This model also features 16GB of unified memory, as with this generation, Apple thankfully and FINALLY did away with 8GB of RAM as its baseline config.

Storage is a bit skimpy at 256GB (solid state drive) and if that doesn't cut it, you can snag the MacBook Air with a 512GB SSD for $999 at Amazon (17% off). This upgrade option also unlocks two more GPU cores (for a total of 10 cores) on the M4 chip.

Regardless of the storage allotment and M4 config, these MacBook Air laptops feature a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging support, support for Apple Intelligence, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Here are some more MacBook deals...
There are other configuration options available too. Just hit the link for whichever MacBook model you're interested in and check out the available setups.

Top-down angled renders of three Apple iPads.

Are you more interested in an affordable tablet? If so, check out the latest 11-inch Apple iPad (Wi-Fi) that's on sale for $299 at Amazon (14% off). We've linked the yellow colorway, but you can also snag this iPad in silver, pink, or blue for the same discounted price.

Color aside, the base iPad touts an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360x1640 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's powered by Apple's custom A16 chip, which itself is made up of a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. It also features 6GB of memory and 128GB of built-in storage.

Note that this is the Wi-Fi model. If you want the iPad with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity, you can find that on sale too, starting at $449 (10% off).

Here are some deals on Apple products for Labor Day weekend...

Rear angled renders of several iPads in different colors.
