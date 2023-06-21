Gigabyte Aorus Is Bringing All-In-One Liquid Cooling To The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti





Gigabyte looks set to expand the reach of its WaterForce series with some new additions to its high-end Aorus brand. Renders showcasing a new Aorus WaterForce Xtreme and Aorus WaterForce Xtreme WB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti have been unearthed, so these attractive water-cooled models should be arriving soon.

The All-in-One Model

The Aorus WaterForce Xtreme GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a graphics card with what is commonly known as an AiO liquid cooler attached. If a PC enthusiast or DIYer doesn't already have a custom liquid loop in their system, an AiO can be an attractive solution to installing a GPU with the benefits of water cooling fully integrated.













The source images from VideoCardz show the Aorus WaterForce Xtreme GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with an attractive RGB LED lighting enhanced shroud, and a twin-fan cooled radiator. You can clearly see the plug-in PCIe card is two slots thick, and isn't much longer than the 240mm radiator. It is noted by the source that the Aorus RTX 4070 Ti is benefitting from the trickle-down of AiO technology, as this NVIDIA AIB partner already has similar WaterForce Extreme AiO versions in the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 families. The cooler will have less work to do here, though, as the RTX 4070 Ti has a relatively modest 285W TDP.





At the time of writing, there is no official information, such as product pages, regarding the Aorus WaterForce Xtreme GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. We therefore don't have the full specs, concerning variables like GPU clocks. Nor do we have pricing or availability information, but assume this product will be revealed shortly via official channels.

The Water Block Model

In this case, you can see the four (3+1) video outputs, and we will assume these are the same DisplayPort 1.4a x3 and HDMI 2.1 x1 present on other Aorus RTX 4070 Ti cards.













Again, here we have some RGB LED lighting on the PCIe card side of things, shining through the Perspex water block and decals. Protruding from the top of the card are inlet and outlet attachment ports.





PC systems with existing liquid loop setups might find the Aorus WaterForce Xtreme WB GeForce RTX 4070 Ti appealing. The images show that this model might be a little slimmer than the AiO version. Of course, this design doesn't require a pump attached to the card.As with the AiO model, we don't have full specs, pricing or availability details for this graphics card.