Aoostar Teases A Slick Mini PC With AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Strix Halo Chip

by Chris HarperFriday, November 21, 2025, 04:22 PM EDT
Aoostar released an updated teaser image of its AMD Ryzen Strix Halo-powered mini PC, the Aoostar Nex395, with a much different design than the original. The new design looks much smoother and more streamlined, whereas the former  had sharper edges and a darker color scheme.

The new teaser image (originally spotted by @realVictor_M on X/Twitter), plus information from Chinese news site JD.com confirms that the front USB Type-C port is one of two 40Gb Type-C ports on the unit. And previous statements from Aoostar indicate that the Nex395 will ship with up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which gives the APU a generous split between system and video memory, for gaming or AI workloads. 


The success (or failure) of the Aoostar Nex395 will partially depend on its pricing, which is unclear at this time. If it is priced above $2,000, it would be difficult to recommend it over something like the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 tablet or Framework equivalent mini PC. There's also and array of competitive mini PC options from more well-known brands available in this category, including the HP Z2 Mini G1a and the Minisforum MS-S1 Max. Most devices featuring the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 cost $2,000 or more, however, save for the sub-$2000 OneXFly Apex handheld, but that device's discounted price may only apply during crowdfunding.
Tags:  AMD, amd ryzen, aoostar, ryzen-ai-max-395, mini pcs
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
