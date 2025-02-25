Framework's First Mini Desktop Is A Ryzen AI Max Powered Console Killer
As a refresher, Ryzen AI MAX comes with up to sixteen Zen 5 CPU cores and up to 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, all fed by a double-wide 256-bit memory interface. AMD stuffed all of this into a single BGA package only slightly bigger than a standard desktop CPU, and we just reviewed one inside the ASUS ROG Flow z13 tablet. That machine offers unprecedented battery life relative to the performance on tap, which is roughly on par with mobile RTX 4070 gaming laptops—and it's a half-inch-thick tablet.
Framework's new desktop is actually kind of an oddity. It's really not very upgradeable; the CPU and memory are both BGA, which means they're soldered down to the motherboard. The cooling is bespoke and the power supply, while standard Flex-ATX form factor, eschews most of the power cables you'd find on a typical desktop PSU for a more compact, cleaner build. You can swap the front I/O using Framework's USB Type-C modules, but you won't be upgrading the CPU, GPU, or RAM in this system in the future.
That's not to say everything is non-standard, though -- far from it. In fact, the motherboard is a regular Mini-ITX device, and the power supply uses regular old 24-pin ATX and 8-pin EPS12V connectors. On the motherboard, you'll find standard 4-pin fan headers, a pair of normal M.2-2280 slots for PCIe SSDs, a pair of standard front-panel USB Type-C headers, and even a PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion slot.
The latter probably goes unused in Framework's first-party chassis, but if you're up for it, you can actually buy the motherboard by itself at a discount price: just $799 for one with a Ryzen AI Max 385 processor sporting eight CPU cores, 32 GPU cores, and 32GB of unified memory. If that sounds pricey, remember this is basically a Ryzen 7 9700X and a Radeon RX 7600 XT in a box the size of an Xbox Series S, or around 4.5 liters.
The top-end model, including the chassis and power supply as well as 128GB of RAM and the maxed-out (heh) Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor, will run you just $1,999—honestly kind of an insane price considering the capabilities of the machine: a 96GB GPU, 5-gigabit Ethernet, sixteen full-fat desktop Zen 5 CPU cores, and so on. Compare that against the capabilities of the even-less-upgradeable 128GB Mac Studio at $4,800 and the value proposition is incredible.
Despite that this machine doesn't necessarily do much to propagate the Framework ethos, it may just end up being a major hit for the company. The baseline $1099 model is within reach for a lot of enthusiasts and that system will absolutely dunk on an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in gaming, to say nothing of its other capabilities as a general PC. Paired with a forthcoming SteamOS 3.0 release, this machine could really be the Steambox we were all dreaming of back in 2013.