Android Phone Hits 40-100 FPS In Emulated AAA PC Games Like Resident Evil Requiem





Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is proving to be quite the capable gaming chipset, as evidenced in a new video of the RedMagic 11 Pro Golden Saga Edition running several triple-A PC games at buttery-smooth framerates. And to be clear, this is not accomplished through cloud streaming, but by way of emulation on Android.





ETA Prime on YouTube highlighted the phone's gaming chops in an 11-minute video. He shows the RedMagic 11 Pro Golden Saga Edition churning out playable framerates in Cypberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Grand Theft Auto V, Project Cars 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Resident Evil Requiem. It's an upgraded version of the RedMagic 11 Pro we reviewed in February.









The Golden Saga Edition is one of the better-equipped handsets on the market. It features a 6.85-inch 144Hz display with a 2688-1216 resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 running at up to 4.7GHz, 24GB of LPDDR5T memory, and 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage. It also sports a RedCore R4, a dedicated gaming chip, and a liquid cooling setup plus an active fan (and other cooling goodies).





There are several modes users can enable on the phone, including Eco, Balanced, Rise, and Diablo to balance power efficiency and performance. As you might expect, Diablo mode offers the best performance, but it also consumes the most power and gets "quite hot" even with all of the fancy cooling mechanisms at play.





For the demonstration, ETA Prime says it mostly stuck with the Rise model. In addition to the burly hardware, Red Magic's GameHub emulation platform is the other part of the recipe for playing triple-A games with mostly great results.





In the video, spotted by Videocardz, we can see Red Dead Redemption 2 averaging in the high 40s, and hovering close 60 FPS in some spots. That's impressive for a smartphone, particularly since the game was built for dedicated game consoles and PCs.





We also get to see Resident Evil Requiem running smoothly, albeit with some rendering anomalies, such as missing walls. Quirks aside, the game topped 90 FPS in some areas.





Grand Theft Auto V reportedly achieved the highest framerates. That's obviously an older title at this point, but according to ETA Prime, it hit 100 FPS in indoor scenes while topping 60 FPS when cruising around the landscape.





While not without some issues plus a big power draw, Red Magic's emulation on Android is seriously impressive. Hopefully future devices can harness the kind of cooling needed to make these experiences more mainstream.

