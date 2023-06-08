An AMD Zen 5 CPU Breaks Cover With A Radeon RX 7900 Riding Shotgun But Is It Real?





An engineering sample of a Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 CPU was supposedly seen in the wild according to a listing from Einstein@Home. According to @Benchleaks who Tweeted about the post, the CPU could potentially be a Zen 5 chip, due to the unique number ID that the engineering sample possesses. However, it is impossible to confirm whether or not this is a real Zen 5 chip, so take it with a grain of salt.

Sadly, we cannot say if this family number is explicitly used for Zen 5 CPUs alone, however, if this is a Zen 5 CPU it confirms that AMD is well into its Zen 5 development cycle and is already producing functional Zen 5 CPUs.







*IF* these results are real, these are Zen 5 CPUs (Family 25 was used for Zen 3 and 4) — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) June 7, 2023