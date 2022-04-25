Motherboard Makers Spill The Beans On AMD's Zen 4 AM5 Platform And It Sounds Great





The X570 chipset supports up to an additional 24 PCIe lanes, eight USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and eight SATA ports; doubling those numbers starts to provide I/O on the level of an HEDT machine—perhaps a comfort to those feeling let down by the apparent demise of enthusiast-focused HEDT platforms.





The change to LGA means that AM5 boards will look quite different from Socket AM4.





That's not necessarily a guarantee, though; the chips used in AMD's X570 are its own cIODs from its Zen processors, while the China Times report says that the new chipsets will be produced by AsMedia. That might be causing some red lights to flash in the minds of savvy hardware enthusiasts, but it's probably not a cause for concern; the company's X470 and X370 chipsets were also made by AsMedia.