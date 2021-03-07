Ryzen 7 5800X CPU Supply Stabilizes As Retailers And AMD Are Flush With Chips At MSRP

Will it last? Good question, and only time will tell. Having said that, the Ryzen 7 5800X has sporadically popped up on retail shelves more often than the rest of the Zen 3 stack and other hardware that is in short supply. And as of this writing, it is available to purchase from several online vendors, priced at MSRP.

Amazon is offering free-day shipping to Prime members, as well as free returns—you know, in case it gets shipped out in padded envelope and mangled along the way. In my experience, returning things to Amazon is about as painless as it gets, provided the item is both shipped and sold by Amazon (which it is, in this case).







Newegg, meanwhile, has the slightly lower price, and is also offering free shipping. It's been a long time since I've returned anything to Newegg and don't remember how it went. But if you want to save 99 cents, then there you go.





It's not just Amazon and Newegg that are apparently flush with stock, either. You can also purchase the Ryzen 7 5800X from several other spots, such as direct from AMD, B&H Photo, and Adorama. It's not in stock at Best Buy right now, and only third-party sellers are hawking the chip at inflated prices at Walmart. But that could change at any moment, given that at least five other places have it in stock at its regular price.







Should you build a PC around the Ryzen 7 5800X? That depends on what you are trying to accomplish. The elusive Ryzen 9 5900X is arguably the most interesting SKU of the bunch, as it serves up 12 cores and 16 threads for $549, but the Ryzen 7 5800X is not exactly a slouch by any means.





It's $100 cheaper, and it wields 8 cores and 16 threads to hammer a variety of workloads. Stock clocks check in at 3.8GHz (base) and 4.7GHz (max boost), and it also features 32MB of L3 cache. It's an all-around solid processor that is suitable for general purpose productivity chores, video editing, gaming, and streaming. Obviously more cores and threads will serve some of those tasks even better, but even so, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a stout slice of silicon.



