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AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 5 Radeon GPUs Rumored For TSMC N3P And 2027 Launch

by Chris HarperFriday, December 26, 2025, 01:23 PM EDT
hero amethyst rdna5
Over on X, Kepler_L2, one of the more trusted leakers in the industry, claims that AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 graphics architecture is slated for a mid-2027 release date, with chips being built on TSMC's N3P process. This claim emerged as a direct response to a quote tweet where another leaker, Jukan05, claimed AMD RDNA 5 would be made on Samsung Foundry's 2nm or 4nm process, to which Kepler stated it was a "nonsense rumor" since "everything taped out on N3P already".

To those who have been monitoring the industry closely, a 2027 release window isn't all that surprising, for several reasons. Solid information on AMD's RDNA 5 architecture first emerged in October, when AMD and Sony discussed "Project Amethyst" and how Radiance Cores would enable strong path tracing performance on PlayStation 6 and RDNA 5 architecture.

rdna5 n3p twitter

If the PS6 and RDNA 5-based GPUs are released within close proximity to each other, it's probable that a formal PlayStation 6 announcement won't happen until around November of 2026—roughly two years after PlayStation 5 Pro's November 2024 release. As such, a 2027 release window for AMD's new graphics hardware and the consoles that leverage it seems reasonable.

There are, of course, other factors at play that may delay the release of new GPUs, consoles, and PCs. The ongoing RAM and NAND shortages show no signs of ending anytime soon, with the most bleak of predictions anticipating a decade-long drought for DRAM. This shortage will impact GPUs too, with rumors indicating that NVIDIA may no longer bundle memory with its GPUs and AMD warning partners to raise prices by 10% across the stack of current-gen RDNA 4 products in 2026. Valve's upcoming Steam Machine has yet to be priced or given a release date most likely due to the ongoing RAM crisis as well.
Tags:  AMD, rumors, PC gaming, GPUs, rdna 5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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