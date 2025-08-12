AMD's Magnus APU Rumored To Power Next-Gen Xbox Consoles And Xbox PCs
Well-known leaker KeplerL2 confirmed some information regarding upcoming Xbox hardware while responding to another user’s post on the NeoGAF forums. Next generation Xbox devices will reportedly be leveraging a new APU from AMD, codenamed Magnus. Although there will likely be multiple device choices and different variants, as Microsft will be partnering with third-parties for different hardware SKUs, similar to how the company is now working with Asus on the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.
KeplerL2 isn’t the only insider dishing out these details, HeisenbergFX4 also chimed in to back up the claims adding that Microsoft’s offering will likely be competitively priced, leaving more expensive and niche designs to OEM partners. Potential buyers may need to be ready to pony up, though, as pricing on these third-party boxes will reportedly be north of what a PS5 Pro costs, which is currently $699.
Regardless of which Xbox device players choose, they’ll be treated to a huge jump in performance. Some reports claim that AMD's Magnus chips will be capable of delivering a true generational leap, enabling the next generation of consoles to target 4K resolutions, 120Hz refresh rates, and ray tracing performance that’s better than NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5080.
It's great to hear that there will be a new Xbox -- competition is always a good thing for consumers. However, it will be interesting to see if gamers will be open to the new devices once they launch sometime in 2027, after a couple of years of Microsoft's new Xbox marketing efforts pushing the idea that almost any device can be an Xbox.