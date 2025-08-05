PlayStation 6 Rumored For A Massive Performance Uplift For A Surprising Price

Sony's PlayStation 6 may have a surprise in its performance gains and its price point for gamers. Simply put, we're purportedly looking at a 3X performance gain in hardware chops combined with a price that sticks with the current PS5 model's $499 sticker. Wouldn't that be something? Some other rumors point to it being codenamed Orion, and a handheld version called Canis.





Consoles are currently in a weird phase, with Microsoft changing what it means for Xbox as a piece of hardware. Combine that with once-exclusive titles like Forza Horizon 5 making their way to the PS5, and we have a perfect scenario for Sony.



Yes, it also looks like the PS6 will be backwards compatible with both the PS4 and PS5. With PlayStation Plus, older Sony classics are also typically available for streaming or playing.

While console performance is typically a few generations behind higher-end discrete graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA (like the GeForce RTX 5090), the gap may be decreasing in the next console round. Furthermore, there are rumors that a PS6 generation portable handheld console will also make its way to the market.





This is not surprising for several reasons, starting with Sony's competition. Microsoft has the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally coming soon, which will run a spiced up version of Windows just for gaming. Nintendo has a strong foothold with its hybrid Switch and Switch 2 consoles, too.