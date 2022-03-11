AMD Teases Second-Gen Upscaling Graphics Tech Reveal At GDC, Possibly FSR 2.0





NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling ( DLSS ), AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution ( FSR ), and Intel's forthcoming XeSS technology are all attempts to solve the same problem: how can we render at a lower resolution, but make it look at least as good as the native output resolution?





DLSS vs. FSR on "Performance" preset in Dying Light 2. DLSS on left.



It is perhaps for this reason that AMD has been insistent on the branding "FSR 1.0" for the current version of the technology. You can see this in titles that have added it more recently, like free-to-play naval combat game World of Warships and SEGA's online RPG Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. The presence of "1.0" would imply that there will eventually be a "2.0" to the technology.







The session entry on the GDC site.

The session entry on the GDC site.