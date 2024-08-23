AMD Ryzen 9000X3D 3D V-Cache Gaming CPUs To Launch At CES? Not So Fast





The wait is on for AMD to unveil its first Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with 3D V-Cache, and make no mistake, they're coming. What everyone wants to know, however, is when exactly they will arrive, and that has been a point of copious speculation. The latest chatter suggests we could see Ryzen 9000X3D processors debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2025, though don't count out an earlier release.













To that end, prominent leaker HXL (@9550pro) on X/Twitter hinted that AMD will use CES as the launchpad for its Ryzen 9000X3D series. Other notable leakers have apparently heard the same thing, including 1usmus (@1usmus), who responded "Yes" to the post, as well as WCCFTech's Hassan Mujtaba, with responded with, "Unfortunately, yes."





If all three are hearing the same thing from their respective sources, then a CES launch is a done deal, right? Maybe, maybe not. Previously, there was chatter that we could see AMD launch its Ryzen 9000X3D models this year. While the consensus is now that a January 2025 launch is more likely, we could still see a 3D V-Cache variant emerge before the end of 2024.





That nugget comes by way of Mujtaba, who posted an update saying, "We talked to our sources and it looks like there might still be one Zen 5 'Ryzen 9000X3D' on the table for release this year."







Why does this matter? There's been quite a bit of commotion in the CPU space over the past several weeks and months, between Intel's 14th/13th Gen instability woes and subsequent microcode fix , and AMD's Ryzen 9000 benchmark discrepancies









That's all to say, both companies could use a 'win' right about now. If AMD is able to push out a Ryzen 9000X3D processor before the end of this year, it could potentially reshape the discussion in the processor landscape as a whole. That's assuming the chip (or chips) perform as expected without any issues.



