AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Price Slashed By 7% In Germany, Will US Retailers Follow?

, German retailers already have a 7% discount on the Ryzen 9 9900X. The previous Ryzen 7000 Series also had a bit of a slow start to its launch, but that was mainly attributed to the platform changes such a needing a new motherboard (Zen 4 introduced AMD's socket AM5) and DDR5 RAM that buyers had to contend with.
BH Photo has also listed the Ryzen 9 9900X at $449 instead of its $499 MSRP. While it currently shows as temporarily out of stock, this shows that U.S retailers may potentially be following in the footsteps of the German retailers if sales seem lukewarm.
The ultra popular Ryzen 5000 is perhaps an anomaly in recent CPU sales, having released during times of great demand for PC hardware. Intel has had its own share of problems with its 13th and 14th generation CPUs, with various problems reported with only minor fixes offered so far.
Given the current CPU landscape, it is no surprise buyers are apprehensive jumping into a new CPU architecture, even if it is Zen 5 by AMD. As a positive, these CPUs are simply drop-in upgrades for users of existing Ryzen 7000 AM5 motherboards.
Perhaps some of the issue comes down to how Ryzen 5000 series is still very popular with gamers today, with AMD even releasing new CPUs for AM4
occasionally. Many gamers are waiting for the 3D V-Cache variants of Ryzen 9000, since the Ryzen 7 7800X3D still appears to be at the top of the charts when it comes to purely gaming.