ASUS Brandishes X870 And X870E Motherboard Arsenal For Ryzen 9000 At Gamescom
Encompassing the new X870 and X870E, there are various motherboards making their way to the Ryzen 9000 lineup. Featuring a new style in the spirit of ASUS' "ROG" branding, they also have a few nifty usability features builders may like.
Revealed at Gamescom 2024, these motherboards from ASUS include everything from standard gaming products, to small form factor, to productivity ProArt options. The four different family of motherboards include: ProArt X870E Creator WiFi aimed at creatives, the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero aimed at enthusiast and gamers, a more streamlined ROG Strix X870E, and a mini-ITX X870-I Gaming WiFi for compact builds.
The TUF Series also makes a return, with the X870-Plus WIFi packing more value for the performance on hand.
The M.2 Q-Release also makes removal much easier of the M.2 storage drives, together with the new M.2 Q-Slide. This allows you to simply remove the M.2 drive without any tools, quickly.
The DDR5 RAM slots are here, but with new NitroPath DRAM Technology and slot design. It would not be a new product release without a smorgasbord of AI features, and ASUS has that aplenty. With AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, and AI Networking II. there are various one-click and simpe ways for AI to enhance the overall motherboard experience.
WiFi 7 with the ASUS WiFi Q-Antenna and PCIe 5.0 also make an appearance, together with USB 4.
With many gamers still staying on AM4 and not upgrading, AMD has also released some new CPUs for those older platforms. They lack some of the new features found in the X870 lineup of motherboards, with less performance as well. While AMD's Ryzen 9000 has not broken any sales records, slow adoption will eventually improve and these new ASUS X870 motherboards will be ready to provide what appears to be a wide-ranging suite of features.