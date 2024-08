ASUS Brandishes X870 And X870E Motherboard Arsenal For Ryzen 9000 At Gamescom

There are a few items of interest new with these latest motherboard additions, starting with everyday usability features. For example, the PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim, which makes removing graphics cards much easier. We have all tried to remove a GPU from traditional motherboards in tight spaces, leading to frustration, so this is a most welcome change.The M.2 Q-Release also makes removal much easier of the M.2 storage drives, together with the new M.2 Q-Slide. This allows you to simply remove the M.2 drive without any tools, quickly.The DDR5 RAM slots are here, but with new NitroPath DRAM Technology and slot design. It would not be a new product release without a smorgasbord of AI features, and ASUS has that aplenty. With AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, and AI Networking II. there are various one-click and simpe ways for AI to enhance the overall motherboard experience.WiFi 7 with the ASUS WiFi Q-Antenna and PCIe 5.0 also make an appearance, together with USB 4.With many gamers still staying on AM4 and not upgrading, AMD has also released some new CPUs for those older platforms. They lack some of the new features found in the X870 lineup of motherboards, with less performance as well. While AMD's Ryzen 9000 has not broken any sales records, slow adoption will eventually improve and these new ASUS X870 motherboards will be ready to provide what appears to be a wide-ranging suite of features.