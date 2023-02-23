AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX Mobile CPU Battles Intel's Core i9-13980HX In Benchmark Leak





Another of AMD’s powerful Ryzen 7045 Series ‘Dragon Range’ laptop processors has been spotted in the wild, in online benchmark results. This time, some Geekbench 5 scores for the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX have been prematurely exposed. What you see is set to be one of the best Dragon Range chips, targeting the extreme gamer and creator laptop segment, and these results show it can stand toe-to-toe with the punchy new top of the range Intel Core i9-13980HX





Before we get into the respective Geekbench scores, let’s look closer at the chips that we will pitch into the gladiatorial arena. AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX will be the top of the Dragon Range quartet that are being readied for release in laptops later this month. The CPU portion of this laptop SoC uses Zen 4 cores in a 16C / 32T configuration, running at up to 5.4GHz, with 80MB of cache to hand. Manufactured on TSMC’s N5 process, the processor also features an iGPU with 128 RDNA 2 streaming processors. The modest iGPU is designed to save power, as when GPU horsepower is needed, Dragon Range laptops will almost certainly be able to turn to powerful laptop GPUs, suiting the gamer / creator niche for which they are designed.









In the sky-blue corner, Intel’s Core i9-13980HX is the firm’s top contender for laptop hegemony. It mixes eight Raptor Cove performance cores and sixteen Gracemont efficiency cores for an overall core config of 24C / 32T, backed by 26MB of cache, the processor runs at up to 5.6GHz (P-cores). For graphics, Intel’s laptop SoC has just 32 EUs, but are again targeting laptop designs with discrete GPUs.













Onto the benchmarks and comparisons, and you can see above that the AMD Dragon Range system achieves 2127 in Geekbench 5 single-core tests, and 19403 in multicore tests, in the example run chosen. It is really close between these rivals, but in the results we checked Intel’s new laptop champion usually scored a little bit less in the single-core tests but a little bit more in the multicore tests. Check out some examples of the Core i9-13980HX scores in the screenshot below.











