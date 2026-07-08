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AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Deal Slashes Price To $275 With Free Shipping

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 08, 2026, 10:52 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X installed in a motherboard.
Building or upgrading a PC in this climate of chip shortages and price hikes is a tough proposition, though the current situation only makes it more important than ever to shop around for deals. We have done exactly that, and for what we presume is a limited time, you can score AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X processor at a big discount that brings it well below $300.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Is On Sale For $274.99

Walmart is offering AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X for $274.99, which it is advertising as a $123.05 discount. Pricing is kind of all over the place—AMD's own webstore says the same chip was priced at $549 but is now listed at $359, whereas Amazon has it available for $315.99 (42% off) with a $6.02 coupon available to bring it down to $309.97.

No matter how you slice it, Walmart's pricing is the lowest available for this chip (that we've found), and the second-lowest we have ever seen it. The only time we saw it sell for less was when Woot (owned by Amazon) slashed it to $219.99 back in March.

Based on Zen 4, the Ryzen 9 7900X is a 12-core/24-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and 12MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 76MB of total cache.

See our Ryzen 9 7900X review for a deeper dive into the chip's performance and features, but the short of it is, there is still plenty of fight in the 7900X. Just be advised that it is a socket AM5 part, meaning you need to pair it with DDR5 memory.

Grab The Newer AMD Ryzen 9 9900X For 34% Off

Holding an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor.

For not a whole lot more, you can score AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X for $328.99 at Amazon (34% off, save $170.01). It works out to a $54 price difference compared to the 7900X's sale price.

The Ryzen 9 9900X is also a socket AM5 part, but is based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture. It has the same number of cores and threads, a slower 4.4GHz base clock, the same 5.6GHz max boost clock, and the same L2+L3 cache allotment.

We also have a review of the Ryzen 9 9900X, and overall we found it to be faster than the 7900X, but at virtually the same power. In our opinion, the performance gains are worth the premium, just don't expect a big leap in power efficiency compared to the 7900X. At the same time, it depends on your budget and what other needs you might have—$54 could be applied to memory or storage.
Tags:  deals, AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 9 7900x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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