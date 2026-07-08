AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Deal Slashes Price To $275 With Free Shipping





Building or upgrading a PC in this climate of chip shortages and price hikes is a tough proposition, though the current situation only makes it more important than ever to shop around for deals. We have done exactly that, and for what we presume is a limited time, you can score AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X processor at a big discount that brings it well below $300.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Is On Sale For $274.99

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X for $274.99, which it is advertising as a $123.05 discount. Pricing is kind of all over the place—AMD's own webstore says the same chip was priced at $549 but is now Walmart is offering, which it is advertising as a $123.05 discount. Pricing is kind of all over the place—AMD's own webstore says the same chip was priced at $549 but is now listed at $359 , whereas Amazon has it available for $315.99 (42% off) with a $6.02 coupon available to bring it down to $309.97





No matter how you slice it, Walmart's pricing is the lowest available for this chip (that we've found), and the second-lowest we have ever seen it. The only time we saw it sell for less was when Woot (owned by Amazon) slashed it to $219.99 back in March.





Based on Zen 4, the Ryzen 9 7900X is a 12-core/24-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and 12MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 76MB of total cache.





See our Ryzen 9 7900X review for a deeper dive into the chip's performance and features, but the short of it is, there is still plenty of fight in the 7900X. Just be advised that it is a socket AM5 part, meaning you need to pair it with DDR5 memory.

Grab The Newer AMD Ryzen 9 9900X For 34% Off









AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X for $328.99 at Amazon (34% off, save $170.01). It works out to a $54 price difference compared to the 7900X's sale price. For not a whole lot more, you can scorefor. It works out to a $54 price difference compared to the 7900X's sale price.





The Ryzen 9 9900X is also a socket AM5 part, but is based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture. It has the same number of cores and threads, a slower 4.4GHz base clock, the same 5.6GHz max boost clock, and the same L2+L3 cache allotment.



