CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Hawk Point Processor Teases Performance In Benchmark Leak

by Zak KillianTuesday, January 02, 2024, 03:00 PM EDT
AMD Ryzen 7000 hero
It's not difficult to imagine a scenario where the integrated Radeon graphics on one of AMD's extant Socket AM5 Ryzen processors simply isn't adequate. "Raphael" only has a single RDNA 2 Workgroup Processor (WGP), after all. However, adding a discrete GPU is a whole other layer of expense and complication, not to mention size.

Enter "Hawk Point". That's the codename for AMD's Ryzen 8000-series mobile processors that it recently announced, but it seems like it may also be the codename for those same chips when they come to the Socket AM5 desktop platform. We've already seen several leaks of the Ryzen 8000G family and have a pretty decent idea of what those parts will be, but today we have the first inkling of where these parts' GPU performance may fall.

geekbench leaks
Ryzen 5 5600G Vulkan, OpenCL Geekbench 6 Compute leaks spotted by Benchleaks.

Geekbench is most widely-known for its single- and multi-threaded CPU benchmarks, but the utility actually includes a fairly comprehensive GPU benchmark as well. It's focused on compute workloads rather than gaming, so these results don't necessarily have anything to do with gaming performance, but they do serve to give an idea of what these processors are capable of in a compute arena.

chart geekbench6 compute

We gathered a handful of results from our own hardware as well as by combing through the Geekbench Browser, and we've slapped the leaked Ryzen 5 8600G results right in the middle. Nipping at the heels of a Radeon 680M may not sound all that impressive, but remember that this is the Ryzen 5 8600G with only four of the die's six WGPs enabled. That makes it more similar to the Radeon 760M, which it handily defeats.

ryzen 8000g skus chart

The difference there is likely down to power limit. In laptops, these Phoenix and Hawk Point APUs are limited to a maximum of 45 watts on the top end, and usually 35W or less. On the desktop, these parts will be able to slurp down up to 65W, which could result in improved GPU clock rates for the desktop Ryzen 8000G parts compared to their mobile siblings.

We expect that AMD will announce these parts at CES less than a week from now. Our men Dave Altavilla and Marco Chiappetta are on the scene; you'll have the news as soon as we do, so stay tuned for our CES 2024 coverage.
Tags:  AMD, benchmarks, leaks, (nasdaq:amd), hawk point
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment