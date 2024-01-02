AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Hawk Point Processor Teases Performance In Benchmark Leak
It's not difficult to imagine a scenario where the integrated Radeon graphics on one of AMD's extant Socket AM5 Ryzen processors simply isn't adequate. "Raphael" only has a single RDNA 2 Workgroup Processor (WGP), after all. However, adding a discrete GPU is a whole other layer of expense and complication, not to mention size.
Enter "Hawk Point". That's the codename for AMD's Ryzen 8000-series mobile processors that it recently announced, but it seems like it may also be the codename for those same chips when they come to the Socket AM5 desktop platform. We've already seen several leaks of the Ryzen 8000G family and have a pretty decent idea of what those parts will be, but today we have the first inkling of where these parts' GPU performance may fall.
Ryzen 5 5600G Vulkan, OpenCL Geekbench 6 Compute leaks spotted by Benchleaks.
Geekbench is most widely-known for its single- and multi-threaded CPU benchmarks, but the utility actually includes a fairly comprehensive GPU benchmark as well. It's focused on compute workloads rather than gaming, so these results don't necessarily have anything to do with gaming performance, but they do serve to give an idea of what these processors are capable of in a compute arena.
We gathered a handful of results from our own hardware as well as by combing through the Geekbench Browser, and we've slapped the leaked Ryzen 5 8600G results right in the middle. Nipping at the heels of a Radeon 680M may not sound all that impressive, but remember that this is the Ryzen 5 8600G with only four of the die's six WGPs enabled. That makes it more similar to the Radeon 760M, which it handily defeats.
The difference there is likely down to power limit. In laptops, these Phoenix and Hawk Point APUs are limited to a maximum of 45 watts on the top end, and usually 35W or less. On the desktop, these parts will be able to slurp down up to 65W, which could result in improved GPU clock rates for the desktop Ryzen 8000G parts compared to their mobile siblings.
We expect that AMD will announce these parts at CES less than a week from now. Our men Dave Altavilla and Marco Chiappetta are on the scene; you'll have the news as soon as we do, so stay tuned for our CES 2024 coverage.