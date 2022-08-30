AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core Squares Off With Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake In Benchmark Leak





Unfortunately, those results have already been hidden in the database, but the Geekbench admins weren't fast enough to outrun the tearless electric eye of @BenchLeaks on Twitter. Benchleaks highlighted the result around noon today, and given this chip's sky-high boost clock of 5759 MHz, we suspect that this is surely final silicon.





AMD on the left, Intel on the right. Click to see the full comparison.



These results are extremely close. The Ryzen 9 7950X outpaces the Core i9-13900K chip in single-threaded and multi-threaded, but only by 2.2% on a single thread and just 0.9% across all threads, which could simply be margin-of-error. That's extremely exciting stuff to see, but it's probably not quite accurate, as we suspect that this Raptor Lake processor may be an engineering sample of some sort.







AMD's own single-threaded Geekbench scores. The leaked result is super close to AMD's.

