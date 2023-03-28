AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Slaughters 5800X3D In Early Benchmark Showdown





You should really wait for reviewers to release independent tests, but if you're chomping at the bit for benchmark data, we've already got our first leak of a benchmark on the eight-core Zen 4-X3D CPU. You can take a look, but it's unfortunately not a particularly interesting test for an X3D CPU: SiSoftware's Sandra Processor Arithmetic test, which measures pure CPU compute throughput in terms of operations/second.





This test has little correlation to typical client workloads, such as web browsing or gaming. That's in part because it uses an extremely small amount of memory, and will usually fit in the CPU cache of modern processors —even those without 3D V-Cache—and also because it is an "embarrassingly-parallel" test. In other words, it will pretty much scale out to however many processors you want to throw at it. This test wants clocks and cores above all else.

That's why older chips like the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Xeon W-3175X still dominate the "Desktop" class in this test—because of their extremely high core counts. That's not to say newer CPUs with higher IPC and clocks don't perform better relative to core count, though. Of particular note here are the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X beating its 16-core predecessors, and the eight-core Zen 4 processors beating the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X.







