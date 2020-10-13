Entire AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPU Family Storms Cinebench R20 Database With Eye-Popping Scores





Yowza! AMD made some bold claims during the unveiling of its Ryzen 5000 series , which will land on retail shelves next month. According to AMD, its upcoming Zen 3 chips are "the fastest gaming CPUs in the world," a boast that belonged to Intel up to this point. But is Zen 3 all that and a bag of sea salt and vinegar kettle cooked potato chips? Well, some early benchmark results on Cinebench R20 are certainly tasty.





We'll get to the benchmark numbers in a moment, but first let's recap the Ryzen 5000 series lineup. AMD is kicking off the Zen 3 party with four chips: Ryzen 9 5950X ($799), Ryzen 9 5900X ($549), Ryzen 7 5800X ($449), and Ryzen 5 5600X ($299, with a Wraith Stealth air cooler included). These range in core and threads counts from 6C/12T on up to 16T/32T.





Here is a look at the specifications...













"Featuring a remarkable 19 percent IPC increase over the prior generation in PC workloads, the 'Zen 3' architecture pushes gaming and content creation performance leadership to a new level," AMD says.





AMD further claims that Zen 3 "reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt," compared to Intel's offerings in the desktop space. Or in plain English, AMD is basically saying, 'Neener-neener boo-boo, we're doing CPUs better than you'.





Time will tell if the boast is accurate. For now, a handy collection of Cinebench R20 scores corralled by CPU-Monkey paints an interesting picture, as benchmark scores for the Ryzen 5000 series have started to show up. Here is a look at the single-core results ...









AMD's Ryzen 5000 series processor take the top spots, beating out the previous generation Ryzen 3000 series (Zen 2) and Intel's Tiger Lake (mobile) and Comet Lake-S (desktop) chips.





The multi-core results tell a similar story, but since the graph is way too long to post, I'll pluck some of the pertinent results and list them here...