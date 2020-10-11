AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 BIOS Support Added To These ASUS, Gigabyte, And MSI 500-Series Motherboards







AMD made a splash last week by announcing its Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs based on Zen 3, with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, and a huge IPC (instructions per clock) uplift. What it did not do, however, is announce a new chipset. Whether one is coming or not for Zen 3 remains to be seen, but armed with the latest BIOS update for your X570, B550, or A520 motherboard, you should be able to POST with a Zen 3 CPU.





In case you missed it, Zen 3 represents a 'take no prisoners' lineup. Core for core, Intel has generally maintained a lead in single-threaded workloads, and has held an advantage in overall gaming performance. That was before Zen 3 came along. If AMD's numbers and claims are correct, the Ryzen 5000 series will catapult the company's lineup ahead of Intel in pretty much every CPU performance category. At least until Rocket Lake-S arrives, which figures to be Intel's last major upgrade on its long lived 14-nanometer node.





But a performance comparison is a topic for another day (when we are able to test AMD's newest CPUs on our own). That said, if you own a motherboard based on AMD's X570, A520, or B550 chipset, you can prep your PC for a drop-in upgrade with a BIOS update.



ASROCK 500-Series Motherboard BIOS Updates





Starting with ASRock, here are the specific model names, each one linked to where you can download the latest BIOS version. At the time of this writing, none of these offer optimizations for Zen 3, but that will change at some point. So keep checking whichever of these links applies to your motherboard...

