AMD Ryzen 4000 Laptops Tipped For March 16 Release Including 8-Core, 16-Thread Ryzen 9 4900HS Beasts
Seen below is the [official] lineup that AMD has already announced for the Ryzen 4000 mobile Zen 2 CPU family:
- Ryzen 7 4800H: 8 cores / 16 threads, 2.9GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 45W TDP
- Ryzen 5 4600H: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 45W TDP
- Ryzen 7 4800U: 8 cores / 16 threads, 1.8GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
- Ryzen 7 4700U: 8 cores / 8 threads, 2GHz to 4.1GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
- Ryzen 5 4600U: 6 cores / 12 threads, 2.1GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
- Ryzen 5 4500U: 6 cores / 6 threads, 2.3GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
- Ryzen 3 4300U: 4 cores / 4 threads, 2.7GHz to 3.7GHz,4MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
Thanks to some sleuthing by Twitter hardware leaker momomo_us, we now have a rumored launch date for laptops running these new Ryzen 4000 processors: Monday, March 16th. momomo_us posted a screenshot from Newegg which identifies no less than 8 new laptops coming from ASUS. The machines cover a wide spectrum of prices ranging from $899 for the 15.6-inch TUF Gaming TUF506IH-RS53 with a Ryzen 5 4600U to the $2,499 14-inch ASUS ROG GA-401IV-DS91-CA with a Ryzen 9 4900HS processor onboard.
As you can see in the Ryzen 4000 CPU list above, the Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 9 4900HS haven't officially been announced by AMD, but we've seen the processor show up in another -- you guessed, it -- ASUS laptop earlier this week. That laptop with that processor was shown with a 4.2GHz boost clock according its specs sticker on the box along with 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a 48WHr battery.
Given that the cat will likely be out of the bag next week, we'll probably learn more about what separates the Ryzen 7 4800H from the Ryzen 9 4900H... and the Ryzen 9 4900HS. Whatever the case, these new Ryzen 4000 processors will be facing Intel's 10th generation processor family which include Ice Lake-U, Comet Lake-U, and Comet Lake-H.