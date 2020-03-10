CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen 4000 Laptops Tipped For March 16 Release Including 8-Core, 16-Thread Ryzen 9 4900HS Beasts

AMD first announced its Ryzen 4000 family of Zen 2 mobile processors back at CES 2020, and it appears that the wait for shipping laptops featuring these new chips will soon be over. So far, AMD has announced Renoir processors ranging from the Ryzen 3 4300U (4-core/4-thread) to the Ryzen 7 4800H (8-core/16-thread).

Seen below is the [official] lineup that AMD has already announced for the Ryzen 4000 mobile Zen 2 CPU family:

  • Ryzen 7 4800H: 8 cores / 16 threads, 2.9GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 45W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 4600H: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 45W TDP
  • Ryzen 7 4800U: 8 cores / 16 threads, 1.8GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
  • Ryzen 7 4700U: 8 cores / 8 threads, 2GHz to 4.1GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 4600U: 6 cores / 12 threads, 2.1GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 4500U: 6 cores / 6 threads, 2.3GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 4300U: 4 cores / 4 threads, 2.7GHz to 3.7GHz,4MB L3 cache, 15W TDP

Thanks to some sleuthing by Twitter hardware leaker momomo_us, we now have a rumored launch date for laptops running these new Ryzen 4000 processors: Monday, March 16th. momomo_us posted a screenshot from Newegg which identifies no less than 8 new laptops coming from ASUS. The machines cover a wide spectrum of prices ranging from $899 for the 15.6-inch TUF Gaming TUF506IH-RS53 with a Ryzen 5 4600U to the $2,499 14-inch ASUS ROG GA-401IV-DS91-CA with a Ryzen 9 4900HS processor onboard.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series

As you can see in the Ryzen 4000 CPU list above, the Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 9 4900HS haven't officially been announced by AMD, but we've seen the processor show up in another -- you guessed, it -- ASUS laptop earlier this week. That laptop with that processor was shown with a 4.2GHz boost clock according its specs sticker on the box along with 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a 48WHr battery.

Given that the cat will likely be out of the bag next week, we'll probably learn more about what separates the Ryzen 7 4800H from the Ryzen 9 4900H... and the Ryzen 9 4900HS. Whatever the case, these new Ryzen 4000 processors will be facing Intel's 10th generation processor family which include Ice Lake-U, Comet Lake-U, and Comet Lake-H.



Tags:  AMD, Newegg, (nasdaq:amd), zen 2, renoir, ryzen 4000, ryzen 9 4900h
Via:  momomo_us via Twitter
