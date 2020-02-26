Intel Core i9-10880H Comet Lake-H Benchmarks Leak, Ready To Battle AMD Ryzen 7 4800H





Intel and AMD are arming themselves with an updated arsenal of mobile CPUs, but which one will win the war? That remains to be seen. As we await the next-gen skirmish, however, more leaked benchmarks have emerged. This time the focus is on Intel's upcoming Comet Lake-H series , and specifically the 10th generation Core i9-10880H.





Comet Lake represents another iteration of Intel's 14-nanometer node. Low power models for ultrathin laptops have already launched, including the Core i7-10710U and several others, but we are awaiting more powerful variants, both for the desktop (Comet Lake-S) and beefier laptops (Comet Lake-H). Rumor has it they finally debut in mid-March





Meanwhile, AMD at CES 2020 unveiled its Ryzen 4000 mobile series , including U-series for ultrathin laptops and H-series for more performance laptops. The Ryzen 7 4800H competitively aligns with Intel's Core i9-10880H, at least as it pertains to cores, threads, and the target audience.





Regarding the leaked benchmark data, Twitter user APISAK once again discovered a couple of interesting Geekbench database entries, both for the Core i9-10880H. According to those listings, the Core i9-10880H sports 8 cores and 16 threads with a 2.3GHz base clockspeed, and 16MB of L3 cache. In one of the listings, the boost frequency is listed as 4.88GHz, and in the other it's listed as 4.94GHz.





Intel has talked about its upcoming H-series processors hitting 5GHz and higher on Core i7 models, so we're probably looking at a 5GHz boost clock here.





Here's a look at the faster clocked Geekbench entry...







Source: Geekbench via APISAK (Twitter)







The scores between the two benchmark runs are similar, both of which were obtained on Geekbench version 4.3.4 on a system running Windows 10. Here's a look...