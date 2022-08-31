Multiple AMD Ryzen Zen 4 7000-Series 3D V-Cache SKUs Rumored For CES 2023 Debut
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a fascinating product. Cache capacity is a specification largely ignored by enthusiasts for many years, and yet the extra 64 MB of L3 cache is what allows the 5800X3D to best its higher-clocked sibling in games. AMD's announced Zen 4 CPUs don't include models with 3D V-Cache, but we've heard before that they could come very soon after the initial launch of the family. The latest rumor says it could be as soon as CES 2023.
3D V-Cache is what AMD calls its implementation of vertically-stacked cache on its Zen processors. By physically tacking on an extra 64MB of L3 cache, the "Milan-X" EPYC CPUs and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D see enormous performance benefits for certain, specific workloads. In our testing, we found the Ryzen 7 5800X3D to be equal to or faster than the Core i9-12900KS in gaming.
From our Ryzen 7 5800X3D review.
After those fantastic results, many people were slightly disappointed to see that the first round of Zen 4-based processors won't include 3D V-cache. This was rumored a long time ago, and expected, as manufacturing the double-stacked packages is more complicated and doesn't benefit every workload. It also imposes certain limitations on the CPU that don't exist otherwise, at least in its first version with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.
So saying, most people are probably actually just fine (or even better off) with a CPU lacking the extra cache. With that in mind, it makes sense for AMD to release the "X3D" models after the standard models, manufacturing realities aside. With Zen 3, it nearly a year and a half after the original recipe to get the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. According to Greymon55, we could see 3D V-Cache-equipped Zen 4 processors being launched as soon as CES 2023.
Greymon55's cryptic original tweet is pretty obvious when you know what he's talking about. The "V" refers to "V-cache", and the numbers refer to the models: 7950X, 7900X, and 7800X. In other words, Greymon55 is suggesting that we'll be seeing not only an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor with 3D V-cache (a successor to the 5800X3D), but also 12- and 16-core models as well.
The pictured tweet obviously doesn't say anything about CES or release dates at all, but he leaked that information in replies to confused Twitter users asking what he was talking about. He also gave his opinion on pricing, stating that he expects the top model to go for at least $799 USD—just a $100 price bump over the standard Ryzen 9 7950X. That seems slight to us given the potential benefits of 3D V-Cache, but maybe he knows something we don't.
If you're somehow out of the loop, CES is the Consumer Electronics Show that usually takes place right at the beginning of the year. It's an expo where companies talk about the products that they'll be releasing throughout the year. A launch at CES doesn't necessarily mean availability anytime soon but given the lead time on the launch and availability of the soon-to-be-available Ryzen 7000 processors, we wouldn't be surprised if we see the new chips in Q1 of next year.