AMD Radeon RX 8000 Benchmark Leak Teases Mid-Range RDNA 4 GPU Specs





Well, today we have an early Geekbench Compute leak of what appears to be a Navi 48 GPU. This would be something like a Radeon RX 8800 XT, in theory. The device name given in the benchmark, "gfx1201", explicitly matches up with a known name for that pre-release part, and the number of compute units that Geekbench reports—which is actually the number of workgroup processors, or WGPs—matches up pretty well with the expected size of Navi 48.





GFX1201 Geekbench leak spotted by Benchleaks bot. (Other benchmarks at Xwitter.)

Assuming these benchmarks are real and not some kind of strange spoof, we can further assume that this is probably early hardware and even earlier software. As such, we would advise against drawing any conclusions about RDNA 4 from these early Geekbench results.









