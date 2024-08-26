AMD Radeon RX 8000 Benchmark Leak Teases Mid-Range RDNA 4 GPU Specs

For GPUs that will supposedly release within the next six months, AMD's RDNA 4-based Radeon chips have had few leaks. We don't know much, aside from that there will apparently only be two chips—Navi 44 and Navi 48—and that they will purportedly target the entry and mid-range gamer market, leaving the enthusiast tier for AMD's competitors. We also have heard that they will radically improve ray-tracing speed for Radeons.
Well, today we have an early Geekbench Compute leak of what appears to be a Navi 48 GPU. This would be something like a Radeon RX 8800 XT, in theory. The device name given in the benchmark, "gfx1201", explicitly matches up with a known name for that pre-release part, and the number of compute units that Geekbench reports—which is actually the number of workgroup processors, or WGPs—matches up pretty well with the expected size of Navi 48.
However, there are some concerning bits of data in these benchmarks. For starters, the peak clock rate of 2101 MHz, shared by all five results, is low, and that probably helps explain the disappointing benchmark results—although it's nowhere near low enough to fully explain the results. The benchmark scores themselves are another point of worry, as they're barely higher than most integrated GPUs. We would expect a GPU of this supposed caliber to score in the 150,000 - 200,000 range on this test.
Another curiosity is that, when you view the full details of the benchmark result by logging in to the Geekbench Browser, the GPU is apparently being reported as a Radeon RX 7800 XT. We know it's not that, because the number of WGPs listed is wrong—it should be 30—and the clock rate is too low. However, the device memory reporting as "15.9 GB" looks strange, too; normally in OpenCL tests it will show a whole round number, like "16.0 GB".
Assuming these benchmarks are real and not some kind of strange spoof, we can further assume that this is probably early hardware and even earlier software. As such, we would advise against drawing any conclusions about RDNA 4 from these early Geekbench results.
Somewhat-infamous YouTube leaker Moore's Law is Dead recently published a significant leak of RDNA 4 details that, if accurate, paints the top-end next-gen Radeon as being essentially equivalent to the GeForce RTX 4080, both in terms of power consumption and performance, including ray-tracing. That doesn't sound too exciting on the face of it, but it's supposedly also coming with a $599 MSRP—exactly half the price of the original RTX 4080.
More than that, MLID claims that the relative radio silence around RDNA 4 is a deliberate smoke screen on the part of AMD, and that it will have these chips ready "in volume" in Q4 of this year to compete against Intel's Battlemage. If that's all true, we could be seeing quite a battle in the mid-range GPU space this Christmas season.