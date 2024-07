AMD's RDNA 4 Ray Tracing Leak Reveals Key Details For PC Gaming And PS5 Pro

With gaming titles getting more visually impressive and thus more demanding, these are essential upgrades to keep up with developments. The more powerful GPU in the PS5 Pro will allow it to last for years of important game releases, so it is essential it is as powerful as the system can handle.On the PC gaming side, AMD has had some valiant efforts such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX to compete with NVIDIA's top end. With the inclusion of technologies such as FSR 3, AMD is also attempting to match what NVIDIA has to offer. Ray tracing has long been a weak point in AMD GPUs, but steady progress has been made for the 7000 series GPUs.If these new ray tracing rumors are any indication, the next generation RX 8000 series GPUs from AMD may finally go toe-to-toe with NVIDIA's offerings, though it's not as though NVIDIA is standing pat. While nothing has been announced thus far for either side, NVIDIA should have its Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs relatively soon—recent chatter suggest NVIDIA might be targeting a CES launch rather than a 2024 release.Time will tell if AMD can catch up with the historically more powerful NVIDIA GPUs, but console gamers will be in for a treat regardless with the PS5 Pro.