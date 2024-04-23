AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 4 GPUs Might Stick With GDDR6 Instead Of GDDR7





According to the latest rumors, the oddities don't stop there. Regularly-reliable hardware leaker Kepler (@Kepler_L2 on Xwitter) has just posited the idea that AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs might continue to use GDDR6 memory instead of the new GDDR7, and that they'll be limited to a relatively-modest 18-Gbps per-pin transfer rate. That's surprising, considering that the company's extant RDNA 3 GPUs already use GDDR6 memory clocked at 19.5 Gbps and 20 Gbps.



