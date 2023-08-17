AMD Teases Major Radeon Product Announcement At Gamescom Next Week





AMD is evidently chomping at the bit (technically champing, for your grammar purists—look it up!) to unveil a "major product" at Gamescom, which is just around the corner, but is keeping mostly mum until the event. We say "mostly" because Scott Herkelman, Senior Vice President of AMD Radeon Technologies Group, confirmed on Twitter (er, X) that a big announcement is coming.





This year's Gamescom event starts on Wednesday, August 23 and runs through Sunday, August 27. However, AMD's big reveal (or reveals, as in plural) will take place on the final day of Gamescom. While we can't say with certainty what's on tap, AMD did at least post a Gamescom schedule on its German website.





12:00pm on Friday, August 25. It has several things planned, including an According to AMD's docket, its daylong festivities will begin at. It has several things planned, including an ROG Ally Battle and WD_Black Showdown. Our hunch is that the product reveal will take place during the scheduled AMD Highlight Show that starts at 5:00pm.









"Please join the @AMDRadeon team at Gamescom next week for our next major product announcements! If you can make it to Germany and will be one of the couple hundred of thousand visitors attending one of the biggest gaming events I hope to talk to you in person!," Herkelman posted on the site formerly known as Twitter.





AMD's official Radeon account shared his post and added, "We're so excited to update you all on all things Radeon. Make sure to tune in to Gamescom on August 25th!"





Herkelman and the social media gang stopped short of revealing precisely what will be unveiled. Given that the Radeon team is involved, we can surmise that AMD is getting ready to expand its RDNA 3 lineup (it's too early for RDNA 4). Interestingly enough, there has been unofficial and semi-official chatter of at least two new cards being in the pipeline.





Unofficially, rumor has it that the Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7700 series will join the party. This could include both XT and non-XT models if previously leaked information ends up being accurate.





"In addition to Radeon RX 7900 GRE [which already launched], AMD and its AIB partners are also preparing two Navi 32 chip graphics cards such as Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT, which are expected to be available in early September," BenchLife wrote in July (via Google Translate).













Semi-officially, PowerColor prematurely revealed a Red Devil Radeon RX 7800 XT listing earlier this month. PowerColor subsequently removed the listing, but not before seemingly confirming the upcoming SKU and related specs—the listing showed the card as having 3,840 stream processors and 16GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 256-bit bus.





Make of those leaks what you will. Outside of new hardware, speculation is that there could be some software-side announcements too, like an upgraded iteration of FSR. None of this is confirmed, though, so we'll have to wait just a little bit longer to find out for sure.

