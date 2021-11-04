AMD Radeon Driver Brings A High-Octane Peformance Boost To Forza Horizon 5

AMD is pushing out an updated Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition driver package (version 21.11.1), and if you're planning to play Forza Horizon 5 when it comes out next week, you'll want to grab this one. That is, if you're rocking a Radeon graphics card, of course. If so, this driver update brings with it some under-the-hood tuning to significantly improve performance in the racing sim.





According to the release notes, the 21.11.1 driver package boosts performance by up to a whopping 23 percent when playing Forza Horizon 5 at a 4K resolution and with the Extreme Settings option. That performance claim is linked specifically to the Radeon RX 6800 XT , and is compared to the previously driver release (21.10.2).





That's a heck of a boost from just updating the driver, assuming the claim holds up. It's not clear what other settings and graphics cards will gain from the 21.11.1 release, though. That said, the new driver is also optimized for another upcoming game, Call of Duty: Vanguard . That one releases November 5, whereas Forza Horizon 5 comes out on leaves the garage on November 9.





Beyond the game optimizations, AMD fixed a couple of issues with this release. They include...

Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.

While playing Call of Duty: Warzone, some users may observe visual artifacts when moving the cursor in the in-game menu. The release notes also point out a handful of known issues, such as incorrect memory clock values being reported and a black screen bug when enabling Enhanced Sync. Here's the full list... The release notes also point out a handful of known issues, such as incorrect memory clock values being reported and a black screen bug when enabling Enhanced Sync. Here's the full list...