AMD Radeon Driver Aims To Deliver Up To A Huge 19 Percent FPS Bump In Halo Infinite

If you own a Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, a free performance boost in Halo Infinite awaits—you just need to download and install the latest driver package, Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1. According to the release notes, the driver update can yield up to a substantial 19 percent FPS gain when playing the game at 4K resolution and the settings dialed up to Ultra.





Depending on the situation, that could conceivably be the difference between hitting 60 FPS or falling short, though that depends on how the game performs when it ships. We've had a glimpse so far with the free-to-play multiplayer component , but the single-player campaign is not out yet—it releases to PC (and Xbox consoles) on December 8, 2021.





In any event, AMD is promising large performance improvements across several of its latest generation Radeon graphics cards based on RDNA 2. The company offered up three specific examples. Radeon RX 6800 XT owners can expect the biggest jump, with AMD claiming a 19 percent improvement. This is followed by up to a 17 percent increase for Radeon RX 6900 XT owners, and 16 percent for Radeon RX 6700 XT owners, compared to the previous driver release.









All three performance claims are tied to playing at 4K with image quality settings cranked up to Ultra . And yeah, we'll take those kinds of gains all day, every day, and twice on Sunday (as the saying goes). Whether the driver delivers on AMD's promise, we have no idea yet. But if you're playing the multiplayer component and/or plan to jump into the single-player campaign, it's worth giving the latest driver package a whirl.



AMD says the 21.12.1 driver release is also tuned for Fortnite and Icarus, though it doesn't offer up any specific performance claims. The newest driver is optimized for Blender 3.0 on the Radeon RX 6000 series, too.

There are some fixed issues as well,. ones that apply to games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Forza Horizon 5 . They include...

While running SteamVR Home on some AMD graphics products such as Radeon VII graphics, some users may experience a crash.

During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu.

Visual corruption may be observed on a vehicle’s logo or license plate number while playing Forza Horizon 5 on some AMD graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 series graphics.