Halo Infinite Manager Concedes Cheating Will Never Go Away But You Should Still Report Bad Actors





If you're a PC gamer and you haven't tried out Halo Infinite yet, well, why not? The multiplayer game is free, after all. Sure, the monetization is wack—play for hundreds of hours to unlock cosmetics, or pay more than a grand to get everything—but most folks agree that if you ignore the customization aspect, it's the best "Halo" experience since Halo 3.





It's not as if 343 Industries is completely ignoring the issue, in its defense. Community manager for the Halo brand, John Junyszek, tweeted an admission of the problem, saying that cheating is a natural part of F2P PC games, and that it's never going away. He's not wrong; even the games that go the furthest to stop cheaters still have problem children cropping up.



