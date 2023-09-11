AMD Phoenix 2 Die Shot Appears To Confirm A Hybrid Zen 4 And Zen 4C Design

Now, we have a new leak that would seem to corroborate those earlier leaks and rumors . This one's a die shot that seems to be of the Phoenix 2 processor die, and it comes to us by way of regular leaker HXL on Xwitter, better known as @9550pro. We say "seems to be", but there's almost nothing else it possibly could be, looking at the layout of the components.





Just as rumored, the little chip sports six CPU cores: two full-fat Zen 4 CPUs, and then four compact Zen 4Cs. These are almost assuredly configured in a "big.little" configuration where the Zen 4 cores run at relatively high clock rates, and the Zen 4C cores are clocked lower to save on power.





If you don't know about Zen 4C, check out our coverage of AMD's "Bergamo" CPUs, which are EPYC processors made entirely of Zen 4C cores. The short version is that Zen 4C is exactly as capable as a regular Zen 4 core, just with one-half the L2 cache and a considerably denser design. That makes this chip rather different from something like an Intel processor that has completely different CPU architectures for its P- and E- cores.





"Mostly accurate" annotation by @BusAlexey on Xwitter.