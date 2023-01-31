Still Hunting For A PS5? Sony Shares A Positive Update On The Console Shortage
From the Raspberry Pi to PlayStation 5s, supply chain shortages across the tech industry have hit everyone. In the case of the PlayStation 5s, however, Sony says finding a PS5 will probably get more accessible this year.
The company claims the PS5 shortage is over, according to its PlayStation account on Twitter. That comes along with a blog post by Vice President of Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Isabelle Tomatis. The post also outlines the launch lineup for the anticipated PlayStation VR 2.
"To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges. If you're looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," says the blog post.
YouTube Video of Sony's Live from PS5 Advertisement
All of this is to "kick off a new year" with a bang, or so it seems. First, Sony has introduced an ad called "Live from PS5." The advertisement is a play on breaking news stories. It puts "reporters in the field" but makes it seem as though they're interacting with some of our favorite games with some pretty interesting tickers at the bottom.
Sony decided to drum up excitement for upcoming titles, such as Destiny 2: Lightfall and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, before giving more details on the new generation of VR for the PlayStation Platform. PS VR2 is slated for release this February. While the market has pointed out that the previous VR headsets did not sell well overall, those who adopt the tech usually enjoy it if they don't get nauseous.
That has yet to stop developers from continuing to invest in the tech, and Sony is no different. It has announced more than 30 titles for PS VR2, including Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. The company has also stated that there will be support for VR in the popular racing sim Gran Turismo 7 after a free patch is released.
Screen Capture from Live from PS5 Advertisement Campaign
Here's to hoping Sony's executives are correct about the end of this shortage. In turn, we hope that Sony's statement is a positive signal for other industries that recovery may be at hand.