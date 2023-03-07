AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU And Motherboard Combo Deals Are Here To Save Big On Your PC Build





AMD has partnered with several retail stores to offer discounted combo deals that bundle its Ryzen 7000 series processors based on Zen 4 with compatible socket AM5 motherboards. Some of the bundles also include a kit of DDR5 memory . These bundles are now live in the US and several other territories, and are worth checking out if you're itching for a new or upgraded build.





Amazon is noticeably absent from the official promo page that advertises the Ryzen combo deals, but it is participating and expected to be added on the site in the coming days. Participating vendors listed in the US include B&H Photo, Central Computer, Micro Center, and Newegg, and Memory Express in Canada.





There are also dozens or participating vendors across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Greater China and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. You can check out the promo portal for a full list with links to each vendor.





The deals are valid on AMD's regular Ryzen 7000 series processors but not its newly minted Ryzen 7000X3D lineup with 3D V-cache—the added L3 cache and subsequent gaming performance uplift are their own rewards, we suppose.

Ryzen 9 7950X Combo Deals





Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale by itself for $575.89 (28% off) and comes with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. This is AMD's top chip outside of its X3D family, with 16 cores, 32 threads, 4.5GHz to 5.7GHz clocks, and 64MB of L3 cache. Over on Amazon, the retailer neatly lists each combo offer on the associated CPU product page. Starting at the top, theis on sale by itself forand comes with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. This is AMD's top chip outside of its X3D family, with 16 cores, 32 threads, 4.5GHz to 5.7GHz clocks, and 64MB of L3 cache.





Here are the combo deals available...