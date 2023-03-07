AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU And Motherboard Combo Deals Are Here To Save Big On Your PC Build
AMD has partnered with several retail stores to offer discounted combo deals that bundle its Ryzen 7000 series processors based on Zen 4 with compatible socket AM5 motherboards. Some of the bundles also include a kit of DDR5 memory. These bundles are now live in the US and several other territories, and are worth checking out if you're itching for a new or upgraded build.
Amazon is noticeably absent from the official promo page that advertises the Ryzen combo deals, but it is participating and expected to be added on the site in the coming days. Participating vendors listed in the US include B&H Photo, Central Computer, Micro Center, and Newegg, and Memory Express in Canada.
There are also dozens or participating vendors across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Greater China and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. You can check out the promo portal for a full list with links to each vendor.
The deals are valid on AMD's regular Ryzen 7000 series processors but not its newly minted Ryzen 7000X3D lineup with 3D V-cache—the added L3 cache and subsequent gaming performance uplift are their own rewards, we suppose.
Ryzen 9 7950X Combo Deals
Over on Amazon, the retailer neatly lists each combo offer on the associated CPU product page. Starting at the top, the Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale by itself for $575.89 (28% off) and comes with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. This is AMD's top chip outside of its X3D family, with 16 cores, 32 threads, 4.5GHz to 5.7GHz clocks, and 64MB of L3 cache.
Here are the combo deals available...
- Ryzen 9 7950X + Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX: $855.88 (save 21%)
- Ryzen 9 7950X + Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master: $1,065.88 (save 17%)
- Ryzen 9 7950X + Gigabyte X670E Aorus Extreme: $1,275.88 (save %)
Ryzen 9 7900X Combo Deals
If you're not looking to shoot straight for the top, the Ryzen 9 7900X is on sale for $448 at Amazon (18% off), also with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. This one is a 12-core/24-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache.
Combo deals on this one include...
- Ryzen 9 7900X + Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: $637.99 (save 14%)
- Ryzen 9 7900X + Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: $667.99 (save 14%)
- Ryzen 9 7900X + Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX: $727.99 (save 13%)
- Ryzen 9 7900X + Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master: $937.99 (save 10%)
- Ryzen 9 7900X + Gigabyte X670E Aorus Xtreme: $1,147.99 (save 8%)
Ryzen 7 7700X Combo Deals
Stepping down into midrange territory, you can snag the Ryzen 7 7700X for $338 at Amazon (save 25%) with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor included. This is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 4.5GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock and 32MB of L3 cache.
Here's a look at the combo deals on Amazon...
- Ryzen 7 7700X + Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: $527.99 (save 18%)
- Ryzen 7 7700X + Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: $557.99 (save 17%)
- Ryzen 7 7700X + Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX: $617.99 (save 16%)
- Ryzen 7 7700X + Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master: $827.99 (save 12%)
- Ryzen 7 7700X + Gigabyte X670E Aorus Extreme: $1,037.99 (save 9%)
Ryzen 5 7600X Combo Deals
Finally, you can find the Ryzen 5 7600X for $240.86 at Amazon (save 19%), and like the other SKUs it comes with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Here you're looking at a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.3GHz boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache.
Combo deals include...
- Ryzen 5 7600X + ASUS Prime X670-P WiFi: $520.85 (save 11%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + ASUS Prime B650M-A AX: $430.85 (save 13%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + ASUS Prime X670E-Pro: $580.85 (save 10%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + ASUS ROG Strix B650-A: $520.85 (save 10%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + ASUS ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming WiFi: $630.85 (save 12%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + ASUS TUF Gaming B650M-Plus WiFi: $470.85 (save 10%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX: $460.85 (save 12%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: $430.85 (save 13%)
- Ryzen 5 7600X + Gigabyte B650M DS3H: $390.85 (save 14%)
You may have noticed that the vast majority of the combo deals include Gigabyte-brand motherboards, save for the Ryzen 5 7600X. That might be because Amazon is not officially participating. Whatever the case, you can find more bundle at B&H Photo, Central Computers, Newegg, and Micro Center.