2.5 Geeks: AMD Guest Details! Unreal Engine 5, Dell XPS, Radeon Pro VII, Surface Devices

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Dave, Marco and Chris kicking around the amazing new Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 demo, Dell's HOT new 2020 XPS 17 and XPS 15 laptops, AMD's powerful new Radeon Pro VII pro-graphics card, Microsoft's new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 devices, reveal net-week's special guest and more!