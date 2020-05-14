2.5 Geeks: AMD Guest Details! Unreal Engine 5, Dell XPS, Radeon Pro VII, Surface Devices
19:00 - Dell's Gorgeous 2020 XPS 15 And 17 Unveiled
Show Notes:
05:00 - Epic's Amazing Unreal Engine 5 PS5 Demo Will Leave You Slack-Jawed And Drooling
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Dave, Marco and Chris kicking around the amazing new Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 demo, Dell's HOT new 2020 XPS 17 and XPS 15 laptops, AMD's powerful new Radeon Pro VII pro-graphics card, Microsoft's new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 devices, reveal net-week's special guest and more!
29:34 - AMD Radeon Pro VII PCIe 4.0 Workstation Card Sizzles
37:14 - Details On Special AMD Guest Joining The 2.5 Geeks Podcast Next Week!
38:55 - Microsoft's Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, And Surface Buds Now Available