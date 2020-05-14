CATEGORIES
by Dave AltavillaThursday, May 14, 2020, 02:10 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: AMD Guest Details! Unreal Engine 5, Dell XPS, Radeon Pro VII, Surface Devices

Geeks Podcast Dell XPS 17 2020

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Dave, Marco and Chris kicking around the amazing new Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 demo, Dell's HOT new 2020 XPS 17 and XPS 15 laptops, AMD's powerful new Radeon Pro VII pro-graphics card, Microsoft's new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 devices, reveal net-week's special guest and more!

19:00 - Dell's Gorgeous 2020 XPS 15 And 17 Unveiled
29:34 - AMD Radeon Pro VII PCIe 4.0 Workstation Card Sizzles
37:14 - Details On Special AMD Guest Joining The 2.5 Geeks Podcast Next Week!
38:55 - Microsoft's Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, And Surface Buds Now Available


Tags:  AMD, Dell, Microsoft, podcast, unreal, 25-geeks, surface book 3, xps 17, radeon pro vii
Via:  HotHardware YouTube
