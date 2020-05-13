Dell's Gorgeous 2020 XPS 15 And 17 Unveiled With Super-Thin InfinityEdge Displays, Intel 10Th Gen, RTX 2060 GPUs





Earlier this year, Dell gave its popular XPS 13 a full redesign with slimmer InfinityEdge display bezels, 10Gen Intel Ice Lake processors and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Since that launch, we've seen leaked images and specs for the XPS 15 and the return of the XPS 17 . However today, Dell is getting official with these two new XPS family members that complete the line-up refresh.

Starting off with the XPS 15, the specifications for this Dell laptop match the leaked specs that we've seen for the past month. That means that there's a 15.6-inch panel (16:10 aspect ratio) that is available in FHD+ (1920x1200) or 4K UHD+ (3840x2400) resolutions. That panel is backed by either Intel integrated graphics or an on-board discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4GB) GPU.

Dell XPS 15

When it comes to processors, the XPS 15 gets 10th generation Core chips, albeit from the 14nm Comet Lake-H family. Base systems come with a quad-core, Core i5-10300H, while you can configure the XPS 15 with up to an 8-core, Core i9-10885H. There are two SO-DIMM slots which accommodate 8GB of DDR4-2933 for base systems and tops out at 64GB of DDR4-2933, total.

Storage options are plentiful, with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB PCIe NVMe SSDs available. There are dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, and a full-size SD adapter. When it comes to wireless connectivity, you'll find a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 adaptor along with Bluetooth 5.0. Powering everything is a 56 WHr battery (non-touch screen models) or an 86 WHr battery (touch screen models), which can give you up to 25 hours of runtime with the FHD+ display.

As you might expect from these beautiful thoroughbred workhorses, the chassis made out of CNC machined aluminum backed by a carbon fiber composite palm rest. Weight for the systems range from 4 pounds to 4.5 pounds depending on what display and battery you choose.

The XPS 17 brings the same processor, RAM, and storage options as its XPS 15 little brother, but it includes a larger 17-inch display (with the same FHD+ and UHD+ resolution options). You also have your choice of either a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4GB) or a GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) for discrete graphics.

Dell XPS 17

On the wired connectivity front, the XPS 17 also distinguishes itself with four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of three. Battery options include a base 56 WHr offering (4.65 pounds) or a 97 WHr battery (5.53 pounds). Battery life is rated for up to 20 hours with the FHD+ display.









The XPS 15 is available today, starting at $1,299, while the XPS 17 will be available starting this summer priced from $1,499.