by Paul LillyWednesday, May 13, 2020, 09:52 AM EDT

Microsoft's Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, And Surface Buds Now Available, Get Them Here

Surface Go 2
Most of Microsoft's latest generation Surface products are either available to order, or available to preorder (and shipping soon). We are talking about the recently announced Surface Go 2 flaunting its bigger size display (10.5 inches), the Surface Book 3 with respectable gaming chops, and various accessories.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Is Available Now Starting At $399.99

The Surface Go 2 is an intriguing 2-in-1 device. Compared to the previous generation model, the display on the new version is half an inch bigger. It also gets a bump in resolution to 1920x1080, and underneath the hood users can choose between an Intel 8th generation Pentium Gold 4425Y or Core m3-8100Y processor, along with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of solid state drive storage.

For those who pony up for the faster Core m3-8100Y CPU (2 cores / 4 threads, 1.1GHz to 3.4GHz, 4MB Intel Smart Cache), Intel points out it is 64 percent faster than the top CPU option in the previous generation model. It also boasts 4G LTE connectivity, in addition to onboard Wi-Fi.

The Surface Go 2 is available at Best Buy starting at $399. Here are the configurations...
Best Buy is also offering some package deals, for those who want a Type Cover as well. Those normally run $129.99, but there are some small discounts available when buying the Surface Go 2 and Type Cover together...
  • Surface Go 2 (Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB, Black Type Cover): $623.98, Best Buy
  • Surface Go 2  (Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB, Cobalt Type Cover): $653.98, Best Buy
  • Surface Go 2 (Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB, Burgundy Type Cover): $656.98, Best Buy
Other peripherals are available as well, such as Surface Mobile Mouse for $34.99 and a few other odds and ends.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 Is Available To Preorder

Microsoft Surface Book 3

Microsoft also rolled out a new Surface Book 3 laptop. Most of the models come with discrete graphics graphics, either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. Only the baseline 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD relies sole on the integrated Iris Pro graphics.

While a productivity laptop at heart, the optional upgrade to NVIDIA's latest generation Turing graphics gives the Surface Book 3 modest gaming capabilities, more so than the previous generation. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q is an especially intriguing proposition.

There are available to preorder (except for the 1TB and 2TB models) and will release on May 21. Here's a look at pricing...
These are all powered by Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake processors, and specifically either a Core i5-1035G7 (4 cores / 8 threads, 1.2GHz to 3.7GHz, 6MB Intel Smart Cache) or a Core i7-1065G7 (4 cores / 8 threads, 1.3GHz to 3.9GHz, 8MB Intel Smart Cache).

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 And Surface Earbuds Now Available

Surface Headphones 2

Outside of the 2-in-1 products, Microsoft's new Surface Headphones 2 are now available to order, as well as the Surface Earbuds, which got a last-minute price drop. Here's a look...
You can browse the entire Surface family at Best Buy. Likewise, you can also find the full suite of Surface products at the Microsoft Store.


Best Buy
