AMD's Latest Radeon GPU Driver Gives Adrenalin Software A Refreshed UI And New Features

Although there's not a huge difference between each version of HYPR-RX, being able to enable it on a game-by-game basis is nice. After all, you might not want all your games to use HYPR-RX, which uses Radeon Boost to dynamically change the resolution up and down based on movement.AMD has also finally added hardware GPU scheduling to the RX 7000 series, or at least all of them save for the Radeon RX 7600. Although it's somewhat frustrating that the RX 7600 has been left out of the party, it's also true that hardware graphics scheduling usually doesn't boost performance all that much. However, that feature was exclusive to NVIDIA until now, so who knows who it will affect Radeon cards.Other additions and enhancements include enhanced support for Framerate Target Control (FRTC), improvements to Radeon Super Resolution, support for Radeon recording and streaming in OpenGL games, additional Vulkan API extension support, and performance improvements for DirectML in Topaz AI, DaVinci Resolve, and Adobe Lightroom. High idle power was also addressed with 23.12.1, and it seems like it primarily helps out the RX 7800 XT, 7700 XT, and 7600 according to tests from Tom's Hardware