AMD Expands Fluid Motion Frames Support To RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 GPUs With New Driver

We expect that this is probably the reason that AMD today announced that its Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards are now supported by the Technical Preview driver required to enable Fluid Motion Frames support. This extends the feature to everything from the Radeon RX 6400 all the way up to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, although AMD recommends a minimum of a Radeon RX 5700 XT for FSR3, and we expect that RX 6000 series cards below that performance level—less than an RX 6600 XT or thereabouts—likely won't see good results from the feature.





AMD gave some guidelines for this tech which you'll probably want to observe. The company recommends a minimum pre-frame-generation framerate of at least 55 FPS in 1080p or 1440p resolution, and at least 70 FPS in 4K resolution. AMD also said that you should make sure to enable V-sync, and disable Radeon Enhanced Sync when using Fluid Motion Frames. Freesync may not work well either, but you shouldn't have to disable it.







