AMD Expands Fluid Motion Frames Support To RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 GPUs With New Driver

by Zak KillianFriday, October 06, 2023, 04:46 PM EDT
Until very recently, AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards only existed at the extreme enthusiast tier with the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX cards and then at the entry-level tier with the Radeon RX 7600. That means that access to the company's fledgling Fluid Motion Frames driver-based frame generation technology was restricted to a very small slice of the market, so most likely, not many have gotten to try it.

We expect that this is probably the reason that AMD today announced that its Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards are now supported by the Technical Preview driver required to enable Fluid Motion Frames support. This extends the feature to everything from the Radeon RX 6400 all the way up to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, although AMD recommends a minimum of a Radeon RX 5700 XT for FSR3, and we expect that RX 6000 series cards below that performance level—less than an RX 6600 XT or thereabouts—likely won't see good results from the feature.

If you're lost, here's the short version: AMD recently announced FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 for two games: Square-Enix's open-world action-RPG Forspoken, and Ascendant Studios' magic-based FPS Immortals of Aveum. FSR3 with frame generation is the game-specific implementation of AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology, but you can actually enable AFMF in any DX11 or DX12 game using the technical preview driver.

AMD gave some guidelines for this tech which you'll probably want to observe. The company recommends a minimum pre-frame-generation framerate of at least 55 FPS in 1080p or 1440p resolution, and at least 70 FPS in 4K resolution. AMD also said that you should make sure to enable V-sync, and disable Radeon Enhanced Sync when using Fluid Motion Frames. Freesync may not work well either, but you shouldn't have to disable it.

The initial technical preview driver release only supported the feature on the Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards, but now AMD has added support for "Radeon RX 6000 Series Desktop Graphics Cards." All you folks with Radeon RX 6700 to 6950 XT GPUs are likely the best candidates to try this stuff out, so grab the Technical Preview driver from AMD's website and try out your favorite games with driver-based frame generation.
