AMD Is Building An Entirely New Design Site In New York And Is Now Hiring





Older hardware enthusiasts will remember that the Radeon Technology Group started life as Array Technology Inc, later known as ATI Technologies . ATI was one of the smaller names in graphics adapters in the early days of PCs, but quickly gained prominence in the multimedia era due to its excellent video acceleration functions. ATI was one of the very first to offer combined 2D and 3D acceleration capabilities in a single chip, too.





On the CPU side of things, AMD is seeing unprecedented success against long-time rival and competitor Intel. Sure, back around the turn of the millennium AMD landed some blows on the blue team's jaw with the Athlon, and its leadership with x86-64 forced Intel to continue the cross-licensing agreement the companies established with the 32-bit x86 architecture. However, the company faltered with major performance-sapping bugs during the Phenom era and then fell flat on its face with the "Bulldozer" AMD FX CPUs.









Looking at the company's job listings , there are some 2,469 results, so it looks like there's plenty of room at AMD for new blood. That's not a surprise to those of us who follow tech news, as significant portions of AMD's talent have left for its competitors. (Although clearly the company is doing alright, considering the recent results of Ryzen and Radeon.)





AMD has thousands of job listings, just for Engineering.



The CPU side of AMD's business seems to be mostly hiring for the new facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. Going over the positions, we see a lot of important-sounding jobs, like "CPU Core Performance Architect" and "Senior Infinity Fabric Verification Engineer". It sounds like the new site will be a major AMD R&D location.



