US Claims Top Supercomputer Rank With AMD Powered Frontier And It's Totally EPYC





Frontier was built by HPE Cray, and makes use of an unbelievable number of third-generation AMD EPYC processors outfitted with AMD Instinct MI250X accelerators. On the standard HPL benchmark, it managed to crank out 1.1 EFLOPs, making it the very first machine in the world to surpass the exaFLOP barrier. For perspective, 1.1 EFLOPs is 1.1×10^18 floating point operations per second, or around the performance of 36,000 GeForce RTX 3080 cards.





AMD's Instinct compute accelerators are doing much of the heavy compute lifting.



To illustrate how far ahead Fugaku and Frontier are from the rest of the list, a very similar system to Frontier—also built by HPE Cray and using the same basic AMD components—slotted in freshly at position #3. That system is called LUMI, and it lives in Finland, where it produces 152 PFLOPs for that nation's IT Center for Science, known as CSC.



