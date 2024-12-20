PlayStation Teams Up With AMD On Project Amethyst To Give Games An AI Boost

A couple of days ago on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, Sony uploaded an unusually technical video. It features Mark Cerny, the architect of the last few PlayStation consoles , talking in bits-and-bytes fashion about the PlayStation 5 Pro and its hardware capabilities. It's a fun watch for HotHardware readers, but the most interesting part comes at the end.

Late in the video, after most of the PS5 Pro talk has concluded, Cerny announced an initiative called Amethyst. He says that the name takes cues from the blue-hued marketing of PlayStation and the red color of AMD's Radeon division to make purple. It represents a collaborative effort between Sony and AMD to develop machine learning hardware and software with the specific purpose of improving gaming.





Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is a AI upscaler like DLSS.

Cerny describes Amethyst as being a long-term partnership with two goals in mind. First of all, the two companies want to collaborate on future hardware architectures optimized for machine learning and AI, specifically with an eye toward gaming. It's not just graphics, either; Cerny says that Sony is aiming for "democratization of AI", allowing developers to use machine learning for gameplay as well.





Sony elected to go with an improved GPU rather than an NPU for performance reasons.

In fact, perhaps the most surprising aspect of Cerny's announcement is that Amethyst is "not about proprietary technology for PlayStation ." Indeed, the PlayStation architect says that Sony and AMD are looking to develop "broad work in machine learning, across a variety of devices." It's great to see Sony embracing AMD's open software philosophy, and we're looking forward to seeing what comes out of this cooperation.







